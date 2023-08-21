Expect Triple-Digit Temps This Week; No Rain in Forecast

This is no secret to most of Mississippi’s residents in August, but it will be hot this week.

After enjoying a brief “fake fall,’ we are back up to triple-digit temperatures here in the Mid-South.

Lafayette County is currently under a Heat Advisory today and Tuesday, and those are expected to be extended, and a possible upgrade to an Excessive Heat Warning is probable, especially later in the week.

On top of high temperatures, no rain is in the forecast throughout the week.

It’s not unusual for storms to pop up in the afternoon during these heat waves, so stay weather aware; however, high temps and dry conditions increase the risk of brush fires. Local fire officials recommend limited, or no, outside burning if possible.

According to the National Weather Service, today’s high should be near 96, with the heat index value as high as 104 degrees. The low tonight should be around 75.

It just goes uphill from there.

Tuesday’s high is expected to be 97 degrees, with the heat index as high as 105. On Wednesday, the high should hit around 99 degrees, with the heat index reaching 105.

Even without the heat index, Thursday’s high is expected to reach 100 degrees, and Friday’s high is expected to be 99 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will still see highs in the upper 90s; however, there could be some relief on Sunday, with the high as of Monday, expected to be around 89 degrees.

The expected low temperatures will hover around the mid-70s throughout the week through Saturday when it dips slightly to a low of around 72.