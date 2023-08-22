Sleeping Bags for Ukraine Still Needed

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A sleeping bag drive for the homeless in Ukraine continues, and organizer Marybeth Marchbanks is hoping to collect as many as possible before they are shipped overseas.

The project is named, “Wrap Ukraine in Warmth Sleeping Bag Drive.”

Official figures show that 4,295 Ukrainian households have presented themselves to councils as homeless in February, and that number has likely grown. Tens of thousands are homeless or living without heat and electricity.

The average temperature in Ukraine in the winter is 23 to 36 degrees.

The sleeping bags will be collected by Marchbanks and then picked up by World/Ukraine Mission in Holly Springs. From there, they are shipped to Poland to be distributed at the border.

While they are primarily seeking sleeping bags, they are also accepting blankets.

Cash donations are needed since it costs thousands of dollars to ship the containers.

Marchbanks hopes to involve other organizations, churches and University of Mississippi students in the benefit drive.

The next shipment to Poland is in September.

New, unused sleeping bags are preferred; however, Marchbanks said they will also accept clean, “gently used” sleeping bags.

Anyone wishing to donate a sleeping bag, blanket, or cash for the cause should call Marchbanks to arrange pickup at 662-816-8556.