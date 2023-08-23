The Finale of Hoka Days: Free Community Concerts & Summer Festivals

Hoka Days parade in memory of Ron Shapiro in Oxford on Aug. 26, 2022. Photo by Bruce Newman

The Hoka Days Second Line & Community Concert on Friday and The WOWE End of Summer festival on Saturday will be the finale of this month’s events and provide free opportunities to immerse yourself in the arts and culture of Oxford.

The Hoka Days festival is a month-long arts sampler for the community to enjoy free classes, events, and festivals that are completely free to the community of Oxford.

The Hoka Days Second Line and Community Concert on Friday will be a New Orleans-inspired second line to honor the memory of the late Ron Shapiro.

Join them for a cocktail hour at Graduate Oxford at 5 p.m. and second line to The Powerhouse at 6 p.m. for a free community concert.

The evening will be filled with dancing, food, and music in the spirit of Shapiro.

Women of Worth and Excellence will wrap up the month of free events with their End of Summer Festival on Saturday. The afternoon will be filled with local artist vendors, live music, and bites at The Pavilion at 4 p.m.

Hoka Days was established to honor and remember popular local Ron Shapiro, a past board member of the Arts Council, the Oxford Film Festival, a supporter of numerous community organizations, and one of the community influencers who helped keep Oxford just a little bit odd.

Shapiro was known for his welcoming aura and for showcasing music, food, film, and culture through The Hoka Theatre and the Main Squeeze.

Caroline Hourin, a member of YAC’s Events Committee and local, shared the importance of Hoka Days within the community and how important it is to keep the spirit of Ron Shapiro alive.

“Hoka Days is important because it provides new opportunities for locals to encourage them to try something new and get out of their comfort zone,” she said. “Ron would have loved providing opportunities for everyone to enjoy the arts and culture within the community.”

You can view the full Hoka Days Festival schedule of events today at www.oxfordarts.com.

Staff report