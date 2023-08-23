Walnut Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Wreck on Hwy 30

A Walnut man was killed Tuesday on Highway 30 in Lafayette County after his vehicle went off the road.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, at 4:14 p.m. on Tuesday, MHP responded to a crash on Highway 30.

A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Matthew F. Wilbanks, 36, of Walnut, was traveling west on Highway 30 when it left the road and went into a ditch.

Wilbanks was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi, where he died from his injuries, according to Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy.

The crash remains under investigation.

Wilbanks’ family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Staff report