HottyToddy Staff Picks for the 2023 Week Zero

College football season is ready to get underway as week zero is upon us. On Saturday, Navy will take on No. 13 Notre Dame in Ireland.

The HottyToddy.com staff is back this season to try and select a winner from a handful of games every weekend. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Harbin and interns Anna Belson, Morgan Butz and journalism student Russ Eddins.

The SEC will have a team take part in week zero as Vanderbilt takes on Hawaii.

The four games this week are:

Navy vs. No. 13 Notre Dame

Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt

San Jose State vs. No. 6 USC

FIU vs. Louisiana Tech

Staff Report