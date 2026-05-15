Ole Miss Football Recruiting Roundup: Rebels Trending With Several Key Targets

It seems like every weekend in May is an important one in Oxford.

Whether on the baseball or softball diamond, or on the recruiting trail, there’s always something going on. But this is a rare weekend without much going on in town.

There isn’t going to be a parade of four- and five-star recruits coming through Oxford this weekend, but there’s still plenty of news on the recruiting trail.

Here’s a roundup of some of the news, rumors and other tidbits about Ole Miss targets.

Benny Easter Jr., WR

Texas Tech continues to hold firm with one of its biggest commitments in the 2027 class, according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.

Four‑star wide receiver Benny Easter Jr., ranked No. 22 nationally and the No. 3 receiver, remains solid with the Red Raiders as he works through a busy spring of visits.

Easter has been committed to Tech since the end of his breakout junior season at Humble Summer Creek, and the Red Raiders are still viewed as the team to beat.

He took an official visit to LSU last month and has more lined up, including Ohio State on May 29 and Ole Miss on June 5. He was in Columbus earlier this spring and came away impressed with the staff’s NFL track record and the overall feel of the program.

Ole Miss has stayed aggressive in trying to flip him, making multiple trips to see him this spring and pitching an early‑impact role.

Texas has also kept itself in the mix. The Longhorns have hosted Easter several times and were back on campus during spring ball, positioning themselves for a June official.

Easter is expected to work through all of his visits before making any final decisions, but for now Texas Tech still sits in a strong spot.

Kadin Fife, DL

Rivals’ Chad Simmons is reporting that Ole Miss is becoming a real flip threat for four‑star defensive lineman Kadin Fife.

The Tennessee commit has stayed on the Vols’ list for months, but the Rebels have made up ground this spring. Fife has been to Oxford and built a strong connection with Randall Joyner and the defensive staff, and multiple sources say Ole Miss is now sitting “right there” with Tennessee.

This one has started to tighten, and it’s no longer a recruitment the Vols can take for granted.

Raheem Floyd, CB

247Sports’ Tom Loy is reporting that four‑star cornerback Raheem Floyd has trimmed his list to five and is now focused on Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas.

Missouri is the only program with an official visit locked in so far, set for June 12, but several schools still feel they’re in a good spot.

Ole Miss, according to Loy, believed it was close to landing a commitment earlier this spring, though Floyd hasn’t made a move yet. Florida will get him on campus this weekend for an unofficial visit that could shift things. It’s clear he has more trips to take before he’s ready to shut things down.

David Gabriel Georges, RB

247Sports’ Tom Loy is reporting that four‑star running back Gabriel Georges is set to announce his commitment on July 22, with Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia, and Ole Miss as the finalists.

The Rebels believe they have a real shot to pull off an upset, even with Georgia already holding a pledge from five‑star back Kemon Spell.

Tennessee and Ohio State are viewed as the most confident heading into Georges’ official visits, but Ole Miss remains firmly in the fight as the summer unfolds.

Darrell Mattison, DB

247Sports’ Tom Loy is reporting that Ole Miss has surged to the front for four‑star safety Darrell Mattison.

The Chicago Morgan Park standout decommitted from Michigan shortly after a visit to Oxford, and the Rebels have been viewed as the team to watch ever since.

Sources in Oxford are confident about where they stand and believe they’ve moved into the driver’s seat as his recruitment resets heading into the summer.

Caden Moss, OL

Rivals’ Chad Simmons is reporting that Ole Miss has taken the lead for five‑star interior lineman Caden Moss.

The Jackson Academy standout made a quiet return trip to Oxford recently, and sources say it will be tough for anyone to pull him out of Mississippi.

Ohio State is still involved, Oregon is working to stay in the picture, and LSU has emerged as the Rebels’ biggest competition, but Ole Miss is setting the pace heading into the summer.

Elias Pearl, WR

Ole Miss is making things interesting with four‑star wide receiver Elias Pearl, who has long been viewed as a shoe-in commit for Florida.

The Port Charlotte standout has been trending toward the Gators for months, but the Rebels have started to close the gap this spring as Pearl hasn’t made an official decision.

Pearl was in Oxford during the Double Decker weekend, where he spent time with Ole Miss quarterback commit Keegan Croucher. That visit helped tighten the race for the No. 55 overall prospect, and OMSpirit’s Zach Berry is reporting that the staff views Pearl as a potential day‑one contributor.

Florida is still out front, but the margin may not be as wide as it once was.

Ole Miss has kept steady contact through offensive assistant Patrick Carter and new receivers coach L’Damian Washington, with Pete Golding and Croucher also pushing hard.

The Rebels aren’t leading yet, but they’ve positioned themselves as the program most capable of making this recruitment uncomfortable for Florida.