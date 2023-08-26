Music, Dance and Drama Coming to Ford Center

By Edwin B. Smith

University of Mississippi

Rising country stars Chapel Hart open the fall season at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts with a Sept. 7 show. Tickets are available through the Ole Miss Box Office. Submitted photo

The fall season of performances at the University of Mississippi’s Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts features a range of concerts, theatrical productions and dance.

Musical artists scheduled include rising country act Chapel Hart, rockers Revisiting Creedence, a celebration of popular music’s greatest pianists and a renowned classical quartet. Stage offerings range from the MOMIX dance company’s flashy production of “Alice” to a gritty portrayal of a wild West legend in “Cowboy.”

“Our fall 2023 season offers a wide variety of exciting art programs for our audiences,” said Julia Aubrey, Ford Center director. “Each event represents artists at the apex of their profession that guarantees an exceptional experience.

“I would encourage patrons to take advantage of the opportunity see these world-class performers, right in their own backyard.”

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. To purchase tickets, call 662-915-7411 or visit the Ole Miss Box Office.

The fall schedule features:

Sept. 7: Chapel Hart – This act, featuring sisters Danica and Devynn Hart along with first cousin Trea Swindle, hit it big after a long run on “America’s Got Talent.”

Sept. 11: “Alice” – The MOMIX troupe blends illusion, acrobatics, magic and whimsy to send audiences down the rabbit hole in a production inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic “Alice in Wonderland.”

Sept. 14: Manhattan Chamber Players – Featuring an impressive roster of musicians from the Curtis Institute, Juilliard School, Colburn School, New England Conservatory and Yale School of Music, the Manhattan Chamber Players are set to perform Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet in A major, K.581 and Brahms’ Clarinet Quintet, Op. 115.

Sept. 21: “The Greatest Piano Men” – Featuring music by Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Liberace and Billy Joel, this show incorporates storytelling, video, a great band and 25 hit songs, including “Good Golly Miss Molly,” “Superstition,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer” and “New York State of Mind.”

Oct. 10: “Cowboy” – The story centers around Bass Reeves, a freed slave and the first black U.S. deputy marshal and possible inspiration for the Lone Ranger. Throughout his 32-year career, Reeves arrested more than 3,000 criminals, including some of the most dangerous outlaws of his time.

Oct. 14: Revisiting Creedence – Having toured the world with original Creedence Clearwater Revival, the group continues the CCR legacy live in concert performing songs such as “Bad Moon Rising,” “Born on The Bayou,” “Fortunate Son” and “Proud Mary.”

Oct. 29: Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” – Beginning at 2:30 p.m., the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Memphis Symphony Chorus and University of Mississippi Choirs collaborate on a cantata by composer Carl Orff, who based this work on 24 poems from the medieval collection “Songs of Beuern.”

Nov. 14: PUSH Physical Theatre – A talented group of performers use physical illusions and gravity-defying, dance-infused acrobatics to weave stories in dance.

Dec. 8: “The Nutcracker” – The holiday classic ballet is presented by Dance Alive National Ballet, which features an international roster of dancers and has been named Florida’s official state touring company for a record 34 consecutive years.