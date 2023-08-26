Price Street Pig ‘Francis Bacon’ is Missing

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via Facebook

The beloved Price Street Pig, “Francis Bacon,” has been reportedly stolen – again.

The life-like former movie prop has been a community icon since his arrival in Oxford when his owners moved into a home on Price Street in 2021.

Francis is named after the artist Francis Bacon. He has his own Instagram account, and people often stop by to take pictures and grab a selfie with the life-like pig statue.

In November 2021, he was stolen from outside of his home. He was returned in December when his owners received a message on Instagram telling them where Francis was located. His owners were able to track down Francis, who had been hidden in the woods.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Oxford Police Department, Francis went missing Thursday night.

Anyone with information on Francis’ whereabouts can contact OPD at 662-232-2400.