Saturday, August 26, 2023
FeaturedHeadlines

Price Street Pig ‘Francis Bacon’ is Missing

0
275

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via Facebook

The beloved Price Street Pig, “Francis Bacon,” has been reportedly stolen – again.

The life-like former movie prop has been a community icon since his arrival in Oxford when his owners moved into a home on Price Street in 2021.

Francis is named after the artist Francis Bacon. He has his own Instagram account, and people often stop by to take pictures and grab a selfie with the life-like pig statue.

In November 2021, he was stolen from outside of his home. He was returned in December when his owners received a message on Instagram telling them where Francis was located. His owners were able to track down Francis, who had been hidden in the woods.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Oxford Police Department, Francis went missing Thursday night.

Anyone with information on Francis’ whereabouts can contact OPD at 662-232-2400.

Previous article
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Announces Throwback Game at the Tad Pad presented by Cellular South
Next article
Music, Dance and Drama Coming to Ford Center

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles