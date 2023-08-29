Dart Looking Ahead to Mercer

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Jaxson Dart Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss junior quarterback Jaxson Dart met with the media on Tuesday following practice as the team prepares for Mercer.

Dart is entering his third year in college football and his second with the Rebels.

“Entering my mindset is trying to be the best quarterback in the country,” Dart said. “I just want to push myself every single day. I have great competition around me.”

Like last season, Dart came into the program and won the job over Luke Altymer and this season he is in competition with Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard.

In the 2022 season, Dart passed for 2,974 yards and 20 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 614 yards and a touchdown.

Coming into the press conference, head football coach Lane Kiffin hadn’t named a starting signal caller for the Mercer game.

“I just prepare like I have since I’ve been here,” Dart said. “Nothing is going to change about that and that is my mindset.”

Dart is coming into the season with a good understanding of the playbook.

“I feel great about it and I’m really looking forward to this year and showing out on the field,” he said.

Dart added that since the spring he has been able to play loose and understand his reads and drops and progressions.

“I’m just comfortable and playing ball at the end of the day,” he said.