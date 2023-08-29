Graduate Scholarships Available from the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries

Since 1962, the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries Graduate Scholarship Program has awarded more than 579 scholarships, totaling over $1.5 million, for graduate studies in fields addressing the special needs of children and youth.

Last year, 11 scholarships totaling $36,000 were awarded.

The NAJA Scholarship Program remains the Association’s only service project funded through donations from JA chapters, honorariums, memorials, and special gifts.

The Junior Auxiliary of Oxford has been an annual donor to the NAJA Scholarship program, serving as a Sapphire Crown Sponsor this past year.

The Scholarship application is available online from Sept. 1 through Feb. 1, 2024.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Working or planning to work directly with children.

Pursuing graduate level studies for one year in fields that address the special needs of children and youth; this includes but is not limited to, Counseling, Psychology, Mental Health, Special Education, Speech Pathology, Exceptional Children, Remedial Skills Development, Hearing Impaired, and Gifted & Talented. Scholarships are not awarded for graduate work in administration or general education.

A U.S. citizen and a permanent resident of a state with a Junior Auxiliary Chapter: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

Planning to attend a U.S. college or university for full-time or part-time study.

If you are interested in finding out more information or applying for the NAJA Scholarship program, visit https://www.najanet.org or scan the image below.