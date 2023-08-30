Oxford and Ole Miss See COVID Cases Rise

By Celeste Lay and Hallie Grace Withrow

School of Journalism and New Media Students

School of Journalism and New Media reporters Celeste Lay and Hallie Grace Withrow spoke with Dr. Jeremy Blanchard about the uptick in COVID cases.

COVID-19 is rising again in Mississippi, but the state health department says hospital admissions are still low in Lafayette County.

However, that doesn’t mean that students, faculty and staff aren’t getting sick. Sophomore Sheridan Garbe tested positive right before classes started during sorority recruitment.

“Luckily, my only symptom was a headache and a little bit of congestion. I was able to get over it super quick,” Garbe said.

Dr. Jerry Blanchard is the chief medical officer for North Mississippi Health Services. He is reminding people of what the disease looks like.

“Very much like the flu. Nasal congestion, fever, body aches, upper respiratory kind of stuff, sometimes diarrhea, and so they look very much alike,” Blanchard said.

Even though hospital admissions are low around the state, Blanchard says it’s important to reduce your risk of getting sick.

“COVID isn’t innocuous all the time; it is innocuous some of the time, so avoid it. … Do good hygiene, wash your hands avoid being in congested areas with people who are coughing, or ill, and wear your mask if you have to be in that setting,” Blanchard said.

He also recommends getting any appropriate boosters when they become available.