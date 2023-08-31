LOU Boys & Girls Club Seasonal Garden Dedicated on Wednesday

Photos by University of Mississippi student Keely May

The LOU Boys & Girls Club Seasonal Garden was dedicated on Wednesday and made possible by a Leadership Lafayette group project.

This garden is one of two new pollinator/vegetable gardens in Lafayette County.

These gardens will not only serve as a visually appealing space, but also as an educational resource as they are maintained by BGC members and staff.

Special thanks to the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, “Keep Oxford Bee-utiful” and local community garden organizations and businesses for partnering with this great project team!

Leadership Lafayette Group Team Members Include Courtney Carl, Bri Murphree, Avery Davis, Don Jones, Jason List, Ambry Cole man and Zach Bonner.

Staff report