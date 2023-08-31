Oxford Food Pantry to Reopen Next Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Food Pantry will be up and running again in a week’s time.

The Pantry closed its doors for the summer, starting on Memorial Day, for renovations. It will reopen on Sept. 6.

The hours will remain the same, 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays each week.

“We welcome our neighbors, old and new, and are most grateful to the volunteers who didn’t hesitate to brave the heat this summer,” stated a post on the Pantry’s Facebook page.

During the summer, the Pantry continued to serve the community by setting up mobile locations for people to come and pick up food. The MidSouth Food Bank also provided mobile food pantry pickup spots during the summer.

The renovations will increase the Pantry’s capacity to receive larger donations of canned, dry, refrigerated, and frozen foods.