AT&T Reports No Cellular Outage on Campus

Earlier today, University Telecommunications learned of concerns regarding an AT&T wireless outage in our area that could potentially affect AT&T customers on campus this weekend.

AT&T confirmed there are no service outages in our area that would affect Vaught Hemingway Stadium or the Grove/Circle.

Please see AT&T’s official response below:

“At this time, our wireless network is operating normally in the Oxford area and there are no outages affecting service at Vaught Hemingway Stadium or the Grove. We understand the importance of keeping our customers connected and we continue to monitor the performance of our network around the clock to serve our customers. We are conducting scheduled maintenance at one of our cell sites in Oxford next week. This site is off campus and will not have an impact on wireless service in the Stadium or Grove areas.”

Staff report