Ole Miss Football’s Jordan Watkins Named SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week

Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss football senior wide receiver Jordan Watkins has been named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday afternoon.

Watkins was pivotal in Ole Miss’ 73-7 season-opening blowout win over Mercer on Sept. 2, returning his first career punt for a touchdown with a 70-yard score in the third quarter. That score also marked the first punt return touchdown for Ole Miss since 2013 when Jeff Scott took one back 73 yards against Texas. Watkins is one of just three in the FBS so far this season to return a punt for a touchdown.

Watkins finished with 180 all-purpose yards on the day, as he also hauled in six receptions for 111 yards through the air in a record-breaking passing performance by the Ole Miss quarterbacks. This was Watkins’ second 100-yard receiving game as a Rebel, and through the air he combined for 244 yards with fellow wideout Tre Harris.

Ole Miss will head to New Orleans this week to take on Tulane, with kickoff against the Green Wave set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics