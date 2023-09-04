Rain Expected Later Today; Cooler Temps This Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Labor Day started off under sunny skies today; however, have a backup plan for that afternoon barbeque as showers are possible later today.

Warm air from the gulf will keep temps and humidity up for most of the week until about Friday.

This week starts off warm and maybe wet with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon today and into the evening. The high should reach about 88 degrees and tonight’s low is expected to be 72 degrees.

Showers could continue overnight.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain on Tuesday; otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 71.

The highs for Wednesday and Thursday are expected to remain in the upper 80s with a slight chance of some afternoon showers and the low at night around 70 degrees.

Temperatures will cool down Friday through Sunday with the highs expected to be around 82-83 degrees under mostly sunny skies and the lows at night back down into the mid-60s.

As of today, there is no rain forecast for Saturday and Sunday.