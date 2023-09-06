Ole Miss Baseball Sets Fall Exhibition Schedule

Ole Miss baseball officially kicked off their fall season last week with the start of individual skill work at Swayze Field. It was the beginning of about two and a half months’ worth of practices, intrasquads, and events to get the team prepared for the 2024 regular season.

The Rebels will begin having weekly intrasquads starting on September 21 at Swayze Field. All intrasquads will be open to the public and future dates and times will be announced each week.

Ole Miss will play two exhibitions at home with the first one coming on October 14 against Jacksonville State. The second one will take place on October 29 against Memphis.

The annual Pizza Bowl is currently set for October 31 and the Rebels will close out their fall session with the Omaha Challenge, running from November 13-17.

