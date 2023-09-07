HottyToddy Staff Picks for Week Two

The college football season is well under way with many upsets across the country in week one. The drama and pedantry of football draws fans in.

Now turning to week two, No. 20 Ole Miss heads to the Big Easy to take on the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave. Over in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the No. 3 Crimson Tide plays host to No. 11 Texas Longhorns.

The HottyToddy.com staff is back this season to try and select a winner from a handful of games every weekend. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Harbin and interns Anna Belson, Morgan Butz, Raegan Cohn and journalism student Russ Eddins offer their predictions for each week’s slate.

This week the staff picks from 14 games:

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest

Ball State at No. 1 Georgia

Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky

No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami

No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane

Kent State at Arkansas

Austin Peay at No. 9 Tennessee

Middle Tennessee at Missouri

No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama

Arizona at Mississippi State

Furman at South Carolina

McNesse State at Florida

Grambling State at No. 14 LSU

Auburn at California

After week one here’s how we stand: Alyssa 17-2, Carleigh 17-2, James 16-3, Adam 16-3, Morgan 16-3, Anna 16-3 and Russ 15-4.

Staff Report