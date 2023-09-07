HottyToddy Staff Picks for Week Two

The college football season is well under way with many upsets across the country in week one. The drama and pedantry of football draws fans in.
Now turning to week two, No. 20 Ole Miss heads to the Big Easy to take on the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave. Over in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the No. 3 Crimson Tide plays host to No. 11 Texas Longhorns.
The HottyToddy.com staff is back this season to try and select a winner from a handful of games every weekend. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Harbin and interns Anna Belson, Morgan Butz, Raegan Cohn and journalism student Russ Eddins offer their predictions for each week’s slate.
This week the staff picks from 14 games:
Vanderbilt at Wake Forest
Ball State at No. 1 Georgia
Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky
No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami
No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane
Kent State at Arkansas
Austin Peay at No. 9 Tennessee
Middle Tennessee at Missouri
No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama
Arizona at Mississippi State
Furman at South Carolina
McNesse State at Florida
Grambling State at No. 14 LSU
Auburn at California
After week one here’s how we stand: Alyssa 17-2, Carleigh 17-2, James 16-3, Adam 16-3, Morgan 16-3, Anna 16-3 and Russ 15-4.
Staff Report