Thursday, September 7, 2023
FeaturedHeadlinesSportsFootball

HottyToddy Staff Picks for Week Two

0
4

The college football season is well under way with many upsets across the country in week one. The drama and pedantry of football draws fans in.

Now turning to week two, No. 20 Ole Miss heads to the Big Easy to take on the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave. Over in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the No. 3 Crimson Tide plays host to No. 11 Texas Longhorns.

The HottyToddy.com staff is back this season to try and select a winner from a handful of games every weekend. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Harbin and interns Anna Belson, Morgan Butz, Raegan Cohn and journalism student Russ Eddins offer their predictions for each week’s slate.

This week the staff picks from 14 games:

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest 

Ball State at No. 1 Georgia

Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky 

No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami 

No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane 

Kent State at Arkansas 

Austin Peay at No. 9 Tennessee 

Middle Tennessee at Missouri 

No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama 

Arizona at Mississippi State 

Furman at South Carolina 

McNesse State at Florida 

Grambling State at No. 14 LSU 

Auburn at California 

After week one here’s how we stand: Alyssa 17-2, Carleigh 17-2, James 16-3, Adam 16-3, Morgan 16-3, Anna 16-3 and Russ 15-4.

Staff Report

Previous article
Governor Reeves Declares Day of Mourning for Fallen Officer

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles