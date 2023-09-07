Photo Gallery: Kincannon Demolition Continues

The demolition of Kincannon Hall is still underway, with about half of the building now missing. Work will continue over the next month and into the fall semester as the building is torn down and the debris removed from campus.

Demolition and debris removal will actively take place between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday until early September, with exceptions for home football games.

Named for Andrew Armstrong Kincannon, the university’s seventh chancellor, Kincannon Hall opened in 1963 and offered 540-bed spaces. The building has been vacant since 2015.