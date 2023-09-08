Friday, September 8, 2023
Keys to the game vs. Tulane

Ole Miss Football vs. Mercer in the season opener on Sept. 2 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix

By Anna Belson 

HottyToddy Intern

Offense: 

★ Beware of Patrick Jenkins and Kameron Hamilton on the defensive line. Had multiple sacks last week. 

★ Avoid fumbling the ball. Tulane forced five turnovers this past week.

★ Open up the pass game on Tulane. Tulane’s defense is stingy against the run. 

By Raegan Cohn 

HottyToddy Intern 

Defense: 

★ Focus on pass protection. Tulane’s QB, Michael Pratt, went nearly perfect completing 14/15 passes for 294 yards, and four TDs in last week’s win over South Alabama. 

★ Watch for the long ball. Three of last week’s four TDs for Tulane came from 40+ yards.

★ Force fumbles. Even though Tulane came out on top last week, they still had missteps.

