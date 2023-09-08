Keys to the game vs. Tulane

By Anna Belson
HottyToddy Intern
Offense:
★ Beware of Patrick Jenkins and Kameron Hamilton on the defensive line. Had multiple sacks last week.
★ Avoid fumbling the ball. Tulane forced five turnovers this past week.
★ Open up the pass game on Tulane. Tulane’s defense is stingy against the run.
By Raegan Cohn
HottyToddy Intern
Defense:
★ Focus on pass protection. Tulane’s QB, Michael Pratt, went nearly perfect completing 14/15 passes for 294 yards, and four TDs in last week’s win over South Alabama.
★ Watch for the long ball. Three of last week’s four TDs for Tulane came from 40+ yards.
★ Force fumbles. Even though Tulane came out on top last week, they still had missteps.