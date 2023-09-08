No. 20 Ole Miss Travels to New Orleans to Face No. 24 Tulane

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Photo by Carleigh Harbin

No. 20 Ole Miss heads down to the Big Easy to take on the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Ole Miss (1-0) opened the season with a 73-7 win over Mercer at home. Ole Miss broke its single-game team passing record with 524 yards from three different quarterbacks.

The Rebels were led by junior quarterback Jaxson Dart who went 18-of-23 for 334 yards in the air and four touchdowns.

The four touchdowns went to one player senior: wide receiver Tre Harris. Harris became just the 22nd player in SEC history to catch at least four in a game.

Tulane (1-0) is coming into this week after a 37-17 victory over South Alabama. Tulane tallied 436 total yards of offense, including 294 through the air. Tulane limited South Alabama to 265 yards of offense and forced five Jaguar turnovers.

Offensively, preseason All-American quarterback Michael Pratt captains the Tulane offense. Pratt, a three-year starter, was nearly perfect vs. South Alabama, completing 14-of-15 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns. Pratt has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 35 of his 36 career games. Senior wideouts Jha’Quan Jackson and Lawrence Keys III both played a key role in the season opener, combining for 202 receiving yards and three TDs.

Linebacker Corey Platt Jr. tallied a career-best 15 total tackles in Tulane’s season opener. Defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins and Kameron Hamilton both registered two sacks against the Jaguars.

Saturday will mark the 73rd all-time meeting between the Rebels and the Green Wave. Ole Miss leads the series 42-28 after vacated wins.

Ole Miss has not played Tulane in New Orleans since the 2012 season.