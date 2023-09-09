No. 20 Ole Miss Defeats No. 24 Tulane in the Big Easy

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

No. 20 Ole Miss took control of the game in the second half over the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave to pick up a 37-20 victory on Saturday.

Ole Miss (2-0) overcame a seven-point deficit in the second half to outscore Tulane 27-3. The Rebels tied the game in the third quarter at 17-17 on a nine-yard run by sophomore Quinshon Judkins.

In the fourth quarter, junior quarterback Jaxson Dart connected with tight end Michael Trigg for a 21-yard reception. Field goal kicker Caden Davis would connect on two kicks in the quarter one from 27 yards and a new career long of 56-yards.

Ole Miss’ defense forced a fumble that Jared Ivey scooped and scored to secure the win.

Dart got going on the opening possession of the game with three different passes and found senior wide-out Tre Harris for the first score of the game. Harris has five touchdown receptions through the first five quarters.

Tulane (1-1) scored on their first possession of the game with a backup quarterback in Kai Horton who replaced Michael Pratt who got injured last week. Horton gave the Green Wave a 10-point advantage in the second quarter at 17-7.

The Rebels Davis connected on a 37-yard field goal to cut the lead to 17-10 at halftime.

Dart finished the game going 12-for-27 for 267 yards in the air with two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 41 yards.

The Rebels gained 363 total yards of offense, with 274 yards passing (seven by Spencer Sanders) and 89 yards on the ground. Judkins carried the ball 18 times for 48 yards.

Tulane finished the game with 342 yards of total offense, with 231 yards in the air and 111 on the ground.

Ole Miss returns to action next Saturday as they play host to Georgia Tech inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network.