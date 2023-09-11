Game Time Announced for Ole Miss vs Alabama

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Football vs Mercer in the season opener on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix

The Southeastern Conference office announced the start time of the No. 17 Ole Miss vs No. 10 Alabama game on Sept. 23. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Ole Miss (2-0) is coming off a 37-20 victory over then No. 24 Tulane on Saturday. The Rebels had a strong second half of the game as they outscored the 27-3.

This season, junior quarterback Jaxson Dart has passed for 601 yards in two games with six touchdowns and an interception. Five of the touchdowns have gone to senior wide receiver Tre Harris.

Alabama (1-1) rolls into the third week of the season after falling to then No. 11 Texas in Bryant-Denny Stadium 34-24 on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tides quarterback Jalen Milroe has passed for 449 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions in the first two games.

Next Saturday will mark the 71st all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Alabama. The Crimson Tide holds a 57-10-2 series lead, with the original record being 58-11-2 before vacated wins.

Alabama travels on the road to take on USF this weekend.

The Rebels return home to the Vaught and welcome in Georgia Tech. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.