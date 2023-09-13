Keys to Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Game

By Anna Belson
HottyToddy Intern
Offense:
★ Rely on a heavy run game as Georgia Tech struggles to make strong tackles.
★ Utilize Jaxon Dart. Georgia Tech lacks putting pressure on the offense, specifically
the QB.
★ Be cautious of Kyle Kennard. Named ACC Defensive lineman of the week.
By Raegan Cohn
Hotty Toddy Intern
Defense:
★ Slow down the passing game. Georgia Tech’s quarterback is averaging 300 yards
per game.
★ Do not lose sight of the kick-off returner. Kickoff is how Georgia Tech gains most of
its yards.
★ Make third down stops in order to force field goals. Georgia Tech’s field goal kickers
are only two for five on the season.