Keys to Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Game

By Anna Belson

HottyToddy Intern

Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Offense:

★ Rely on a heavy run game as Georgia Tech struggles to make strong tackles.

★ Utilize Jaxon Dart. Georgia Tech lacks putting pressure on the offense, specifically

the QB.

★ Be cautious of Kyle Kennard. Named ACC Defensive lineman of the week.

By Raegan Cohn

Hotty Toddy Intern



Defense:

★ Slow down the passing game. Georgia Tech’s quarterback is averaging 300 yards

per game.

★ Do not lose sight of the kick-off returner. Kickoff is how Georgia Tech gains most of

its yards.

★ Make third down stops in order to force field goals. Georgia Tech’s field goal kickers

are only two for five on the season.