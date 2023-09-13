Wednesday, September 13, 2023
FeaturedHeadlinesSportsFootballStudent VoicesOle Miss

Keys to Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Game

0
15

By Anna Belson

HottyToddy Intern

Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Offense:
★ Rely on a heavy run game as Georgia Tech struggles to make strong tackles.
★ Utilize Jaxon Dart. Georgia Tech lacks putting pressure on the offense, specifically
the QB.
★ Be cautious of Kyle Kennard. Named ACC Defensive lineman of the week.

By Raegan Cohn
Hotty Toddy Intern


Defense:
★ Slow down the passing game. Georgia Tech’s quarterback is averaging 300 yards
per game.
★ Do not lose sight of the kick-off returner. Kickoff is how Georgia Tech gains most of
its yards.
★ Make third down stops in order to force field goals. Georgia Tech’s field goal kickers
are only two for five on the season.

Previous article
Dispatches From Abroad
Next article
Ole Miss Women’s Golf Breaks Program Record, Wins Cougar Classic

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles