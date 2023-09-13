Little Free Pantries Get Makeover

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Little Free Pantries around town have been spruced up. Photo provided

A Stronger Together Oxford volunteer, with the help of North Mississippi Home Professionals, have renovated and updated all six of the Little Free Pantries around town.

“We have replaced or repaired all of the pantries,” said Marlee Carpenter, Stronger Together director.

Carpenter said Stronger Together is also working on establishing a more sustainable partnership with Lovepacks to help with the Every Meal Project.

The Every Meal Project is an indirect service opportunity for the community to stock the Little Free Pantries by creating a complete meal for families in need, as opposed to just random canned goods.

More than 400 meals have been packed and donated to the pantries since January, Carpenter said.

For people who want to donate meals, recipes should be easy and not include a lot of prep or tools and are about five nonperishable ingredients or less. Those making meals should have the recipe printed off to place on their bags.

Completed meals can be dropped off at the Stronger Together office, where volunteers will place them in the Little Free Pantries.

The Little Free Pantries are located in Price Hill Park, S. 18th St. Ext., C.B. Webb Apartments, Avent Park, Stone Center and at the Old Armory Pavilion.

If you are interested in hosting your own Every Meal Project pack party, contact 662-232-2773 or volunteer@strongertogetheroxford.com.