Ole Miss Softball Announces 2024 SEC Slate

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

On Wednesday, the Southeastern Conference announced the league schedule for the 2024 season, with Ole Miss set to play eight weekends in conference play.

The Rebels kick off conference play at home with an in-state showdown against Mississippi State on March 8-10, followed by a road trip down to Baton Rouge to face off with LSU on March 15-17.

Ole Miss then returns to Oxford for back-to-back weekends of SEC action to close out the month of March. Georgia comes to town March 22-24 for a three-game series, and South Carolina visits the very next weekend, March 29-31.

April begins with a road test in Tuscaloosa against Alabama the 5th through 7th, before a break in the action with a bye week. The Rebels continue conference play April 19-21 with a weekend series against Texas A&M in Bryan-College Station.

SEC softball returns to Oxford for the final time in 2024. Ole Miss squares off against Auburn at home on April 26-28 and then finishes out its conference slate in Fayetteville against Arkansas on May 3-5.

After league action wraps up, Auburn will host the 2024 SEC Tournament at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Alabama, May 7-11.

