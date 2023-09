Last season, Ole Miss football held its first Stripe the Vaught game, as a packed Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with alternating red and navy sections saw the Rebels win 22-19 over Kentucky on homecoming.



Stripe the Vaught returns for 2023 as the Rebels host Arkansas for a key Southeastern Conference matchup on October 7. This time, Ole Miss fans will stripe the stadium in red and powder blue.



Visit StripeTheVaught.com to see which color to wear.



Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports