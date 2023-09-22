Circle and Square, Oxford’s First Microbrewery, Now Open

By Alyssa Schnugg

A fermenter. Brewing equipment. There are five beers currently on tap. The Full Ride beer is available in cans as well. Hot coffee available from 10 am-2pm. Circle and Square offers indoor and outdoor seating.

Named after two of the community’s beloved gathering spaces—the Oxford Square and the Circle on the University campus—Circle and Square Brewing Company is the first microbrewery to open in Oxford.

Located off East Jackson Avenue, next to the old Depot, the microbrewery opened just over two weeks ago after more than two years of planning.

Taylor Webb, one of the owners, said the idea started “percolating” around 2020 between himself and his brother-in-law, Sumner Abraham. They are joined by John Adrian and Rick Hollander as co-owners.

The former Better Brands warehouse was vacant, and it seemed to be the perfect location.

“You got a trail right beside it and it’s the closest commercial building to campus,” Webb said. “So we always had our eye on it because of all that, and the space was big enough.”

Having a microbrewery in Oxford made sense, Webb said.

“I think we’re probably the only college town in the country that doesn’t have a brewery,” he said, chuckling. “It seemed like an obvious thing to do, and we couldn’t understand why nobody had done it.”

Circle and Square is currently brewing five types of beer, with more to come in the near future. Customers can also enjoy tavern food—burgers, quesadillas, griddle dogs and more—with their beer.

“Corbin Evans, who used to own the Oxford Canteen, consulted with us on all our food,” Webb said.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., they also serve fresh, locally sourced coffee from Manuscript Coffee in Laurel.

With wide open doors and large televisions to watch your favorite game, Webb said Circle and Square is a place to come and enjoy good beer, good food and good coffee.

“We just kind of wanted to create an environment where people could just come in and hang out,” Webb said.

Behind the modern but comfortable dining area is where the magic, or beer, happens. Large, shiny silver fermentors and other beer-making equipment make observers realize that making beer is a serious science.

“Right now we have five fermentors, with two more on the way,” Webb said.

Joel Weyenberg is the head brewer and moved from Minnesota to join Webb and the owners in opening Circle and Square.

“Most of the beer takes about 16 days to make,” he said.

The beers currently on tap are:

Full Ride; Kolsch Ale

Delta Drift: West Coast IPA

Gravity Wagon: an oated pale ale

Calibration 1: Full Ride plus lime

Calibration 2: hopped Full Ride

Circle and Square is open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Monday–Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday–Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Kitchen hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours could be extended on home football game weekends.

For more information, visit Circle and Square’s website or call 662-205-0128. Follow them on Facebook, X and Instagram.