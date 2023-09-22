HottyToddy Staff Pick ‘Em Week Four

Week four of the college football season is here as No. 15 Ole Miss and the rest of the SEC steps into conference play. The Rebels travel over to Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 13 Crimson Tide.
The HottyToddy.com staff is back this season to try and select a winner from a handful of games every weekend. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Harbin and interns Anna Belson, Morgan Butz, Raegan Cohn and journalism student Russ Eddins offer their predictions for each week’s slate.
This week the staff picks from 11 games:
Auburn vs Texas A&M
Kentucky vs Vanderbilt
No. 15 Ole Miss vs No. 13 Alabama
No. 19 Colorado vs No. 10 Oregon
UTSA vs No. 23 Tennessee
Arkansas vs No. 12 LSU
Charlotte vs No. 25 Florida
UAB vs No. 1 Georgia
No. 6 Ohio State vs No. 9 Notre Dame
Memphis vs Missouri
Mississippi State vs South Carolina
After week three here is how we stand: James 37-5, Alyssa 35-7, Carleigh 35-7, Morgan 35-7, Anna 35-7, Adam 34-8 and Russ 33-9.
Staff Report