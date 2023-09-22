HottyToddy Staff Pick ‘Em Week Four

Week four of the college football season is here as No. 15 Ole Miss and the rest of the SEC steps into conference play. The Rebels travel over to Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 13 Crimson Tide.

The HottyToddy.com staff is back this season to try and select a winner from a handful of games every weekend. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Harbin and interns Anna Belson, Morgan Butz, Raegan Cohn and journalism student Russ Eddins offer their predictions for each week’s slate.

This week the staff picks from 11 games:

Auburn vs Texas A&M

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt

No. 15 Ole Miss vs No. 13 Alabama

No. 19 Colorado vs No. 10 Oregon

UTSA vs No. 23 Tennessee

Arkansas vs No. 12 LSU

Charlotte vs No. 25 Florida

UAB vs No. 1 Georgia

No. 6 Ohio State vs No. 9 Notre Dame

Memphis vs Missouri

Mississippi State vs South Carolina

After week three here is how we stand: James 37-5, Alyssa 35-7, Carleigh 35-7, Morgan 35-7, Anna 35-7, Adam 34-8 and Russ 33-9.

Staff Report