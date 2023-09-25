Game Time Set for Ole Miss, Arkansas

By Adam Brown

The Southeastern Conference league office announced on Monday the start times for games on the first Saturday in October. No. 20 Ole Miss remains at home as they play host to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1 SEC) is coming off a 24-10 loss to No. 13 Alabama this on Saturday.

This season, the Rebels offense is once again led by quarterback Jaxson Dart has passed for 1,096 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Ole Miss’ defense has held their opponents to average 18.5 points per game through the first four games.

Arkansas has opened the season with a 2-2 overall record and 0-1 mark in SEC play. The Razorbacks are coming off a 34-31 loss to then No. 12 LSU on Saturday.

Arkansas is led by senior quarterback KJ Jefferson who has thrown for 918 yards and nine touchdowns through the first four games. The Sardis, Miss., has ran the ball 47 times for 128 yards and a touchdown.



Next Saturday will mark the 70th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Arkansas. The Razorbacks hold a 37-29-1 series lead, with the original record being 37-31-1 before vacated wins.

