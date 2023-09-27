12th Annual Oxford Blues Festival Returns with All-Star Lineup, Community Events

Get ready for three days of electrifying blues music, cultural enrichment, and community engagement as the 12th Annual Oxford Blues Festival makes its triumphant return next month.

Hosted at the Lafayette County Civic Arena Center, this year’s festival will take place from Oct. 12–14, and it promises an unforgettable experience for blues enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

Kicking off the festival, the Ole Miss Blues Archives, located on the 2nd floor of the J.D. Williams Library, will host two events:

1-2 p.m.: “Juke Joints Unplugged: Tales and Tunes from Mississippi’s Soulful Hideaways!”

Join esteemed panelists Red Paden and Roger Stolle as they share captivating stories from Mississippi’s legendary juke joints.

2:30–3:30 p.m.: “Soulful Sounds: Blues Music and the Ongoing Pursuit for Justice.”

Panelist Brenda Luckett will lead a thought-provoking discussion on the enduring connection between blues music and the quest for justice.

At 6 p.m., festivalgoers are invited to join Thacker Mountain Radio for a special Blues-themed show, amplifying the blues spirit.

Mizz Lowe takes the stage at 8 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Blues Festival. Photo provided

The Lafayette County Arena at 70 FD Buddy East Parkway will be the stage for an exciting Blues competition on Friday night.

This portion of the festival will feature new and emerging artists, showcasing their original blues music in front of a lively audience.

The gate opens at 5 p.m. (VIPs can enter at 4:30 p.m.), with the competition commencing at 6:30 p.m.

The grand finale of the festival takes place on Oct. 14 at the Lafayette County Arena. Festivalgoers can look forward to a full day of soul-stirring performances by some of the most renowned blues artists in the industry.

Saturday Schedule of Events:

10:30 a.m: Gates open

11:10 a.m. p.m.: Mud Alexander

12:30 p.m.: Randy Ferguson

1:50 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.: Little Willie Farmer

3:10 p.m.– 4:20 p.m.: Mick Kolassa

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Cadillac Funk

5:50 p.m. – 6:20 p.m.: Wendy Jean Garrison & Andrea Staten

6:40 p.m. – 7:40 p.m.: Anthony “Big A” Sherod

8:00 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.: Mizz Lowe

Times and lineup are subject to change.

Tickets each day are:

Students: $10

General Admission: $20

VIP Admission: $180

VIP admission includes exclusive benefits such as:

Special seating in front of the main stage.

Access to the VIP room with comfortable seating and tables.

Complimentary food presentation from local restaurants from 5 to 6 p.m.

Beverages, including free beers, wines, sodas, and spring water, as well as complimentary mimosas on Saturday afternoon.

Private air-conditioned restrooms for VIP patrons only.

Reserved parking for added convenience.

The 12th Annual Oxford Blues Festival is set to be a celebration of blues music, culture, and community.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.oxfordbluesfest.com.

