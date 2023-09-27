Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Must See TV with 10 National Television Games

The start of basketball season is within reach as the SEC announced its full television schedule on Wednesday with Ole Miss picking up 10 total nationally televised games. Fans have the chance to catch the Rebels twice on the national airwaves in non-conference play and eight in the conference slate.



All 10 of the national TV games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks with four either airing on ESPN or ESPN2. TV time begins with Ole Miss’ opening night showdown on Nov. 9 from the SJB Pavilion against Oklahoma airing nationally on SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT. The Rebels next appear on television against Louisville on. Nov. 29 in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge in primetime from Oxford with an 8:15 p.m. CT tip on ESPNU.



Ole Miss opens up its home conference slate with another big test in the defending National Champions from LSU on Jan. 7 on ESPN at 2 p.m. CT. The first of the two Magnolia State rivalry matchups will air on either ESPN2 or SEC Network when the Rebels travel to Starkville to face Mississippi State on Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. CT. The Rebels head to Georgia the following week on Jan. 21 to take on the Bulldogs in a matinee at 12 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Ole Miss wraps up the month of January from the comfort of Oxford for a two-game home-stand against Florida on Jan. 25 at 6:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network and against Tennessee on Jan. 28 at 2:00 CT on either ESPN or ESPN2.



The Rebels once again take the national stage on Feb. 4 on the road perennial power South Carolina at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Ole Miss’ road trip to Missouri is highlighted on Monday Feb. 26 with a 6 p.m. CT game time. The Rebels conclude the regular season with Senior Day from Oxford on March 3 against Arkansas at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.



ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will produce a combined 15 regular season conference contests. SEC Network will televise 54 conference games. In addition, 19 non-conference games have been announced.



All Ole Miss home games and SEC contests not televised will be streamed via SEC Network +. Weeknight non-televised home Ole Miss games are set for 6:30 p.m. CT., while all weekend non-televised games will be at 3 p.m. CT.



Season ticket sales for the 2023-24 season are available now, with single-game tickets on sale for Ole Miss’ opening night game against Oklahoma available at OleMissTix.com for $5 each.



2023-24 Ole Miss Women’s Basketball National TV Schedule

Thurs., Nov. 9 – Oklahoma – 6:00 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Wed., Nov. 29 – Louisville (ACC/SEC Challenge) – 8:15 p.m. CT (ESPNU)

Sun., Jan. 7 – LSU – 2:00 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Sun., Jan. 14 – at Mississippi State – 4:00 p.m. CT (ESPN2/SEC Network)

Sun., Jan. 21 – at Georgia – 12:00 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Thurs., Jan. 25 – Florida – 6:00 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Sun., Jan. 28 – Tennessee – 2:00 p.m. CT (ESPN/ESPN2)

Sun., Feb. 4 – at South Carolina – 1:00 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Mon., Feb. 26 – at Missouri – 6:00 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Sun., March 3 – Arkansas – 3:00 p.m. CT (SEC Network)



Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports