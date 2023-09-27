Watkins Looks Towards LSU Matchup

By Adam Brown

Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss senior wide receiver Jordan Watkins met with the media on Tuesday as the team prepares for their match up against No. 12 LSU on Saturday.

The Rebels are coming off of their first loss this season to No. 13 Alabama 24-10 over the weekend.

“We didn’t have a prefect game on offense,” Watkins said. “We came in and watched the film and realized that we have a lot of work to do. I think we still have to find our identity on offense and get the run and pass game going a little bit.”

Watkins added that the offense just came into the week on Monday and put it behind them.

Going against LSU, Ole Miss looks to come out with a strong mindset.

“This week we are going to come out there with the mindset to dominate,” Watkins said.

The Rebels offense looks to find the spark.

“Look back at last year and some of things that we were able to do and get back to that,” Watkins said. “We gotta get back to finding out who we are on offense and going out there and playing a complete game. I don’t think our offense has had a complete game yet to where we just dominated from the first game to the game in Tuscaloosa.”

Against Alabama, the offense got back Zacri Franklin and Caden Prescron.

“Bringing those guys back is a huge plus for our offense,” Watkins said. “Those guys are going to come in and help big time for us.”

LSU is coming in after a 34-31 over Arkansas. The Tigers defense and secondary can cause havoc.

“They have a really good secondary and nickel player,” Watkins said. “They have good safeties and corners. What stands out to me more so is their d-line. That’s really solid. We are going to have to come with our A game all in general. They have an A plus defense.”

Watkins and the Rebels take on LSU on Saturday at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

