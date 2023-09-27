YAC’s Three Blind Wines: Red Wine Edition is Back This October at The Powerhouse

If you consider yourself quite the wine connoisseur, you can show off your skills at the Three Blind Wines event next month.

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council will host its annual Three Blind Wines fundraising event at 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 at The Powerhouse. The event is sponsored by Belk Ford & Oxford Toyota.

Join them for an evening filled with wine tasting, good company, and small bites.

Oxford community members are invited to grab a teammate and three bottles of the same red wine for the fall edition of Three Blind Wines.

Teams can purchase their bottles from one of the following liquor stores: The Social Oxford, Magnolia Wine & Whiskey, High Cotton, Campus Wines and Star Package.

For the event, each bottle of wine will be wrapped in paper bags and numbered, creating the perfect wine-tasting experience for attendees. The team with the best-tasting wine takes home every team’s third bottle.

Wayne Andrews, YAC’s director, shared the uniqueness this event brings to the community of Oxford.

“Three Blind Wines is an event that brings the community of Oxford together in a unique way,” he said. “Attendees are able to share one thing that many people have in common: a love for wine.”

This event was created to support YAC, which helps local artists within the community thrive.

YAC’s mission is to gather the community together to support local artists, business owners and entrepreneurs.

Guests can purchase their tickets for this event at www.oxfordarts.com/wine.

For more information on how to get involved with YAC and it’s future community events, follow their schedule by visiting www.oxfordarts.com.

Staff report