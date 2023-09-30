No. 20 Ole Miss Defeats No. 13 LSU 55-49

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics



No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels defeated the No. 13 LSU Tigers 55-49 to win the Magnolia Bowl on Saturday night inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) opened the game by jumping out to a 14 point advantage as junior quarterback Jaxson Dart found Quinshon Judkins in the end zone for the first touchdown. The second score came on a run by Ulysses Bentley on a 43-yard dash.

LSU (3-2, 1-1 SEC) answered on a 20 yard touchdown as Jayden Daniels found Brian Thomas on his first of three touchdowns on the night.

The Rebels drove the ball down the field again to take a 21-7 lead over LSU as Dart connected with Jordan Watkins for a 37 yard score.

In the second quarter, LSU out scored Ole Miss 21-10 on three touchdowns one by running back Logan Diggs from a yard out.

Ole Miss quickly answered as Dart found Dayton Wade on a 15 yard score to make it 28-14.

LSU quickly moved the ball down the field and scored as Daniels hit Thomas for his second touchdown.

Ole Miss would then get down into field goal range and Caden Davis hit a 28 yard attempt to go up 31-21.

LSU would score again before halftime as Daniels found Kyren Lacy on a 29 yard pass.

Ole Miss took a 31-28 lead into the locker room at halftime.

LSU would take the lead in the third quarter as Daniels carried the ball into the end zone from a yard out.

Ole Miss drove the ball and answered with a 48 yard field goal off the boot of Davis.

The Tigers quickly scored again as Diggs dashed across the goal line from 12 yards out to go up 42-34.

Diggs finished the game with 19 touches for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Ole Miss opened the fourth quarter with a touchdown in the first minute by a 11 yard dash by Judkins. The touchdown made it 42-40 after a failed two point conversion.

Judkins finished the game with 33 carries for a 177 yards and two touchdowns (one receiving).

Daniels and the Tigers extended their lead to 49-40 on the third touchdown by Thomas from 34 yards out.

Thomas finished the game with eight receptions for 124 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tigers quarterback Daniels went 27-of-36 for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

Ole Miss’ offense answered twice to close out the game as Dart dashed into the end zone from a yard out. Then with thirty-nine seconds left hit Tre Harris for the go ahead and winning touchdown.

Dart finished the game with 389 passing yards and four touchdowns and a touchdown on the ground.

Ole Miss returns to action next Saturday night as they host Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

