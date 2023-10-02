Ole Miss Sets Football Attendance Record vs. LSU

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

It was an instant classic Southeastern Conference game and a signature win for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss—and more fans than ever before were on hand to witness the Rebels’ 55-49 victory over LSU this past Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.



The Vaught was packed to the hilt with 66,703 in attendance, a record crowd for the facility. The sold-out crowd included more than 10,000 students. The Rebel student body set yet another student section attendance record as the largest class in the university’s history continues to pack out the north end zone.



The atmosphere undoubtedly pushed Ole Miss to victory Saturday night against the Tigers. The raucous crowd helped to propel the defense to some key stops late as the Rebels overcame a nine-point deficit with just over five minutes remaining in the game.



“For them to show up today after us losing last year and set the record for highest attendance in school history for a game, we say do things better than they’ve ever been done before, is a motto we have. That’s awesome to hear that,” Kiffin said. “We could feel it in the game and certainly could feel it in the fourth quarter. It was really neat to have that electric environment, so thanks for that.”



FAN CONDUCT

The excitement of Saturday’s win continued after the game as fans spilled onto the field following the final play.



“As our program continues to experience big wins like Saturday, our fans should be more accustomed to those moments and avoid field storming situations,” said Keith Carter, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “There are fines involved, but more importantly, there are safety concerns that come with that. We have the most passionate fans in college athletics, but we must reserve the playing field for our student-athletes and coaches.”



Carter also reminded fans that objects should never be thrown on the field, and violators will face consequences.



“Throwing of debris will not be tolerated,” he said. “Addressing this issue starts with our students. While we are proud of their tremendous turnout and support of our team this season, individuals who are found to be throwing objects will be removed from the stadium and subject to ejection from future games.



“We are currently reviewing camera footage from Saturday and are exploring surveillance opportunities for future games so we can be as vigilant as possible to prevent this type of behavior from occurring again.”



NEXT UP: STRIPE THE VAUGHT

No. 15 Ole Miss will pack The Vaught once again this weekend for another night game. The Rebels are back home Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT to host Arkansas.



For the second straight season, Ole Miss fans will Stripe the Vaught, this time with alternating red and powder blue sections. Visit StripeTheVaught.com to check your section and see what color to wear on Saturday.



Act fast to secure your seat for the Rebels’ next SEC game. Limited ticket options remain at OleMissTix.com.



The Rebels will look to avenge a 42-27 loss late last season in Fayetteville. Ole Miss won the last meeting in Oxford, 52-51, in 2021. The Razorbacks are off to a 2-3 start to the 2023 season and have lost three straight, including a 34-22 neutral site loss last weekend to Texas A&M.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports