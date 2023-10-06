HottyToddy Staff Pick ‘Em Week 6

We’re entering the month of October in college football, with five weeks behind us and the schedules are shaking out.

Ole Miss climbed up four spots after defeating then No. 12 LSU last weekend, 55-49, and play host to Arkansas on Saturday. This weekend a future SEC matchup will take place as No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas play.

The HottyToddy.com staff is back to try and select a winner from a handful of games every weekend. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Harbin, interns Anna Belson, Morgan Butz, Raegan Cohn, and journalism student Russ Eddins offer their predictions for each week’s slate.

This week the staff picks from seven games:

No. 12 Oklahoma vs No. 3 Texas

No. 23 LSU vs No. 21 Missouri

Western Kentucky vs Mississippi State

No. 11 Alabama vs Texas A&M

Vanderbilt vs Florida

No. 20 Kentucky vs No. 1 Georgia

Arkansas vs No. 16 Ole Miss

After week four here is how we stand: Alyssa 55-10, Carleigh 55-10, Anna 55-10, James 54-11, Morgan 54-11, Russ 50-13, Raegan 50-13 Adam 49-14.

Staff Report