Ole Miss’ Ashanti Cistrunk Garners SEC Weekly Accolades

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss senior Ashanti Cistrunk was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week Monday following his performance in the Rebels’ 27-20 win over Arkansas.



Cistrunk led a stifling Ole Miss defense Saturday vs. the Razorbacks, tallying a season-high nine tackles and his first interception of the season. He combined on a pivotal fourth-quarter, third-down sack with the Rebels clinging to a four-point lead.



The Louisville, Mississippi, native and the Rebel defense held Arkansas to only 288 total yards, the fewest allowed against an SEC opponent since Oct. 5, 2019 against Vanderbilt (264). Ole Miss yielded just 36 rushing yards, their fewest against an SEC opponent since holding Tennessee to zero on Oct. 18, 2014.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics