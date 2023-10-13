HottyToddy Staff Pick ‘Em Week Seven

In a blink of an eye the 2023 college football season is half way over as we enter week seven. One of the big games this weekend is USC vs Notre Dame.

The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels are on a bye week this weekend.

The HottyToddy.com staff is back this season to try and select a winner from a handful of games every weekend. Publisher/Editor James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Harbin and interns Anna Belson, Morgan Butz, Raegan Cohn and journalism student Russ Eddins offer their predictions for each week’s slate.

This week the staff picks from six games:

No. 1 Georgia vs Vanderbilt

Arkansas vs No. 11 Alabama

Texas A&M vs No. 19 Tennessee

Auburn vs No. 22 LSU

Missouri vs No. 24 Kentucky

No. 10 USC vs No. 21 Notre Dame

After week one here’s how we stand: Carleigh 61-11, Anna 61-11, Morgan 60-12, James 61-11, Alyssa 59-14, Raegan 56-14, Russ 56-14 and Adam 53-17.

Staff Report