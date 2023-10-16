Annual Motel Art Show Saturday at Ole Miss Motel

The 16th One Night Stand motel art series will be held this weekend at The Ole Miss Motel.

The event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

This year’s artists include:

Lamar Sorrento (TN) / Hollie Chastain (TN) / Jai Williams (MS) / Brittney Boyd Bullock (TN) / James Kane (MS) / Kate Donovan(MS) / Susan Mah (MS) / Earl Dismuck (MS) / Church Goin’ Mule (MS) / Amy Renee Webb (MS) / and a benefit to honor the late John P. Meek: Paintings from the Delta.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Soul 2 Soul, G & G’s Fry Co., and Magnolia Coffee. Food will be included in the ticket price if you purchase a First Dibs ticket.

You will have the first hour to browse and buy art before anyone else from 5 – 6 p.m.

This event is free after 6 p.m. Magnolia Coffee will also be selling beer and light wine, along with their other signature drinks.

Parking is limited. Please park in public city lots, at the bank across the street, or take a car service to the event. Do not park at the urgent care clinic next door.

Event sponsors are the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and Splinter Creek.

Room sponsors: Panola Pictures, Re/Max Legacy: Hallie Thomas, Broadcast Studio, Chicory Market, Frances Zook Architect, The BTC Grocery, Neilson’s and Place & Story Consulting.

This is a family-friendly event, and all ages are welcome.

The Ole Miss Motel is located at 1517 University Ave.

Email iheartmotelart@gmail.com for more information.

