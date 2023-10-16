Tuesday, October 17, 2023
FeaturedHeadlinesSportsFootball

Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt

0
201

Ole Miss football’s home game against Vanderbilt on Oct. 28 will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday.

Next Saturday will mark the 98th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. The Rebels hold a 53-40-2 series lead, with the original record being 55-40-2 before vacated wins.

This week, No. 12 Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) hits the road to take on Auburn (3-3, 0-3 SEC). Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium and live on ESPN.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Previous article
Rebel Student Venture Fund Assists Budding Entrepreneurs
Next article
NewsWatch Ole Miss

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles