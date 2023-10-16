Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt

Ole Miss football’s home game against Vanderbilt on Oct. 28 will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday.

Next Saturday will mark the 98th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. The Rebels hold a 53-40-2 series lead, with the original record being 55-40-2 before vacated wins.

This week, No. 12 Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) hits the road to take on Auburn (3-3, 0-3 SEC). Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium and live on ESPN.

