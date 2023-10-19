Services Set for the Late Judge Biggers

A celebration of life will be held for the late U.S. District Court Judge Neal B. Biggers Jr. at 2 p.m. on Monday in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home in Oxford.

Visitation will be held before the service beginning at noon in West Hall of Waller Funeral Home.

From Waller Funeral Home website

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 25 in Henry Cemetery in Corinth, with the Rev. Dr. Donald Anthony Elliott officiating.

Following the graveside service, a reception will be held at Vicari Italian Grill, 514 Cruise Street, in Corinth.

All friends, family, and acquaintances of Judge Biggers are invited to attend both services honoring his life.

Biggers died Sunday after a long illness at 88 years old.

Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

President Ronald Reagan nominated Biggers for the federal bench in 1984. After Senate confirmation, he began his almost 40-year career as a federal district judge in Mississippi’s Northern District.

As a federal judge, Biggers presided over several historically significant cases including Ayers v. Fordice, Mississippi’s landmark higher education desegregation case, and Herdahl v. Pontotoc County School District, a case regarding the constitutionality of school prayer.

Read Biggers’ full obituary here.

Staff report