HottyToddy Staff Pick ‘Em Week Eight

Week eight of the college football season is upon us and it’s the third Saturday in October as No. 17 Tennessee takes on No. 11 Alabama.

Ole Miss returns to the gridiron after a bye week to take on the Auburn Tigers.

The HottyToddy.com staff is back this season to try and select a winner from a handful of games every weekend. Academic Advisior James Dowd, News Editor Alyssa Schnugg, Sports Editor Adam Brown, graduate assistant Carleigh Harbin and interns Anna Belson, Morgan Butz, Raegan Cohn and journalism student Russ Eddins offer their predictions for each week’s slate.

This week the staff picks form seven games:

Mississippi State vs Arkansas

UCF vs No. 6 Oklahoma

No. 17 Tennessee vs No. 11 Alabama

South Carolina vs No. 20 Missouri

No. 8 Texas vs Houston

No. 13 Ole Miss vs Auburn

Army vs No. 19 LSU

After week seven here’s ow we stand: Anna 66-12. Morgan 65-13, Carleigh 65-13, Alyssa 63-16, Raegan 62-14, Russ 60-16 and Adam 57-19.

