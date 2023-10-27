Several Halloween Events Planned This Weekend Before a Cold Halloween

There are still plenty of Halloween events in and around Oxford over the next few days leading up to the big event on Tuesday. Most organizations left Saturday open for the Ole Miss home football game; however, the Yocona Community Center is still hosting its annual Fall Festival from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected on Monday that will usher in a cold front, so you may want to add another layer to those costumes. It’s going to get downright cold. The highs for Monday and Tuesday are expected to hit 50 degrees, with the temps dropping at night down to the low 30s on Monday and possibly the high 20s on Halloween night.

Check Hotty Toddy News’ weather update on Monday.

October 28

5-8 p.m. Fall Festival at Yocona Community Center

October 29

1:30-3:30 p.m. Cedar Oaks Haunted Trails

2-5 p.m. Boy Scouts Trunk or Treat at Armory on Ed Perry Blvd. (please bring a can of food)

3-5 p.m. Fall Carnival at Calvary Church

3-5 p.m. Lavinrac Trunk or Treat @ OUUMC

3-5 p.m. Oxford on Skates Halloween edition at Old Armory Pavilion

4-6 p.m. Harmontown Baptist Church Trunk or Treat

4-6 p.m. Community Church Trunk or Treat at Arena

4-6 p.m. Trunk or Treat at First Baptist Church

4-6 p.m. Trunk or Treat at North Oxford Baptist Church

5-8 p.m. Haunted Hopewell at Camp Hopewell

October 30

4:30-7 p.m. Trunk or Treat at Coleman’s Funeral Home

5 p.m. Spooktacular Safestop at Arena

5:30-7:30 p.m. Oxford High Halloween Festival

5:30-7 p.m. Trunk or Treat Fall Fest by Graduate Student Council on Business Row

Dusk Ghoulow Walk on South Campus Rail Trails

October 31

6-8 p.m. Dynamic Dolls Trunk or Treat at 505 Heritage Drive