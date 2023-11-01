Thacker Mountain Radio Hour Sets Season Finale, Holiday Party

If the Thacker Mountain Radio Hour were a sports team, it would be peaking at the right time.

Luke Russert

With just three shows to go, beginning this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Lyric Oxford, the long-running broadcast is going out with a bang of all-stars.

Guests this Thursday include artist William Dunlap and former NBC-TV journalist Luke Russert.

Russert’s new memoir, “Look For Me There,” recounts his three-year trip around the world as he dealt with the sudden death of his father, Tim Russert of NBC News.

Dunlap contributes to the new art book, “American Landscapes,” along with artists Le Francis and Rick Gruber. The book is co-edited by Oxford’s Ann Abadie who will be in attendance. Both books will be available Thursday at the Lyric for sale and signing.

Musical guests for Thursday’s show will include Sharde Thomas and Chris Mallory of the Rising Stars Fife and Drum Band and songwriter Andrew Bryant.

Cedric Burnside

On Nov. 9, Grammy-winning bluesman Cedric Burnside, country musician Steve Azar and Oxford artist Sarah Frances Hardy will appear on the show at the Powerhouse Arts Center at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and refreshments will be available.

The season finale, also at the Powerhouse, at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16, will feature author Jayne Ann Phillips with musical guests Afrissippi and songwriter Charlie Mars.

All shows are hosted by Jim Dees and house band, the Yalobushwhackers, and are free and open to the public.

Charlie Mars

The weekly broadcast can be heard on 92.1 FM WUMS on Thursdays at 6 p.m. in Oxford, and Saturdays at 7 p.m. on Mississippi Public Broadcasting and on a variety of online platforms.

The final Thacker event of the year comes on Friday, Dec. 1 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Southside Gallery with the show’s much-anticipated Holiday Membership Party.

The annual gala includes a unique silent auction, local catering, a signature cocktail and holiday favorites performed by the Yalobushwhackers.

More information is available at https://thackermountain.com/.

Staff report