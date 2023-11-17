Game Day Info on Shuttles, Parking, Weather and More

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image from olemisssports.com

The University of Mississippi Rebels will take on the University of Louisiana at Monroe in an early home game this Saturday.

It will be the last time the Rebels play at home in Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium.

Kick-off is at 11 a.m. Wear navy for this game.

The Walk of Champions will be at 9 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the morning will be a little chilly, and the high is expected to be around 60 degrees under sunny skies.

Ole Miss will honor veterans during this Military Appreciation Game. Active military and veterans will be recognized throughout the game, in addition to a special halftime ceremony for Ole Miss ROTC cadets and more.

Ole Miss will also honor its senior class in the home finale, including LB Ashanti Cistrunk , who has played in 58 consecutive games, and OL Jeremy James , who ranks fifth all-time with 46 starts.

Shuttles will run from the South Oxford Center (the old Baptist Memorial Hospital), Northwest Community College, and Oxford High School parking lots beginning five hours before kickoff and two hours postgame. For this LSU game, parking will also be added to the Oxford Conference Center.

The Jackson Avenue Center no longer offers free parking. The shuttle parking lots will cost $20 (plus fees) to park.

The best way to secure a parking spot is to utilize the CLUTCH! parking app. No cost to ride the shuttles. There will be no shuttles running from the Square to the Grove. Parking at Insight Park is $25 (plus fees). There are no shuttles here. Fans must walk to the stadium.

There is a geofence set up on campus for rideshare app pickups. The locations are: Gertrude Ford Center Drop off, the Jackson Avenue Center parking lot, the Kudzu lot off of Old Taylor Road, and Insight Park located near the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. Riders will be directed to choose one of these locations for their rideshare pickup.

Be aware of no parking zones. Vehicles will be towed from designated no-parking areas at the owners’ expense. This includes no parking on any highways or exit ramps.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday is expected to have a high of about 70 degrees under sunny skies. It will be chilly. Bring a blanket or wear a sweater.

The SEC implements a clear bag policy for in-stadium use.

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, the Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. If you need any assistance in the downtown area, go to the OPD Safe Site tent in front of Visit Oxford and across the street from Funky’s.

OPD wants to remind everyone to store their valuables in the trunk and lock their cars.

After Game Traffic

Once the fourth quarter begins in the game, Gertrude Ford and Old Taylor Road will automatically convert to one-way traffic off campus. Shuttle buses will pick up in the power plant parking lot across from the stadium on Gertrude Ford. The Ford Center lot will be required to exit northbound towards Jackson Avenue. Lot A near the stadium and Manning Way will require you to turn right towards Old Taylor Road. Be cautious of police officers directing traffic all around Oxford. Please be patient as we work to direct traffic for optimum flow.

For more information or any updates, please follow OPD on X (formerly Twitter) @OxfordPolice and Facebook @OxfordMSPolice. Tune into the Ole Miss Football radio pregame show for traffic updates.