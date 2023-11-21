Abner’s Closes its Doors in Oxford After 30 Years

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Abner’s Famous Chicken Tenders closed on Sunday. File photo

After 30 years of serving up its “famous” chicken tenders in Oxford, Abner’s closed its doors for the last time Sunday.

Abner White opened the popular eatery, located on the corner of South Lamar Boulevard and University Avenue, in 1993 after graduating from the University of Mississippi in 1992.

White sold the restaurant in 2019 to Kirk Cotham and Chad Foreman with Wolf River Hospitality Group; however, he still owns the land.

A second location was opened on West Jackson Avenue, which closed in 2018.

The inside of Abner’s Famous Chicken in 2013. File photo

“Given the rich history of Abner’s, the decision to close this location was a difficult one,” Cotham told Hotty Toddy News on Tuesday. “We are grateful to our staff and the many loyal customers that have shared so many memories in the restaurant.”

White said he too is grateful to the employees who worked for him during the 26 years he owned the restaurant.

“During those years, I had some incredible employees that worked hard to deliver fresh food and friendly service, and I was so proud of what we created together,” he said. “I am incredibly thankful to these folks, many of which still live in Oxford. I am so proud to see their successes now. Thank you to those folks who worked hard to raise up the brand and made me look good as a young business owner.”

White said he is currently looking for a new tenant to take over the building at “four corners,” that was home to Abner’s Famous Chicken Tenders for three decades.