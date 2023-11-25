Arrest Made in Lafayette County Murder; Victim Name Released

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Saturday that Kylan Jacques Phillips, 24, was arrested on Thanksgiving for killing Bailey Mae Reed, 21.

Kylan Jacques Phillips

The Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to County Road 181 on Thursday for a domestic disturbance. Once on scene, they discovered Reed unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators have not yet released how Reed was killed.

Sheriff Joey East expressed his condolences to the family of Bailey Mae Reed.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Bailey during this difficult time. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to seeking justice for Bailey and her loved ones,” he said in a statement.

Kylan Jacques Phillips is currently awaiting a court appearance for bond.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided when they are available.

Staff report