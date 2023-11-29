Football’s JJ Pegues Named to SEC Community Service Team

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Image from Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss football senior defensive lineman JJ Pegues was selected to the Southeastern Conference Football Community Service Team, the league office announced Wednesday.

The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community through superior service efforts.

Pegues, an Oxford native, is a multi-disciplinary studies major at Ole Miss, and has made a tremendous impact to the Oxford community and is an exemplary role model on and off the field.

This season, Pegues has been a nominee for both the Wuerffel Trophy and the AFCA Good Works Team, and he represents the football team on the Ole Miss Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Pegues has worked closely in his volunteering efforts with the local education system, organizing the JJ Pegues School Supply Giveaway, a back-to-school drive that distributed school supplies for elementary-aged students in the local Lafayette-Oxford-University community.

Other school-related efforts of his included: Ole Miss’ Reading with the Rebels program where student-athletes visit local elementary schools to read to classrooms; the Boys and Girls Club After School Program, where he visited the local chapter to engage in interactive activities with the students; and the CASA Back to School Event, where he helped prepare foster students for the start of the school year by distributing school supplies and other needs.

Pegues has also lent a helping hand in several relief efforts throughout the state. Pegues was part of a delegation of Ole Miss student-athletes that helped clean up and collect more than 6,000 non-perishable food items and hygiene products for the tornado relief effort in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. Pegues was also part of a water collection drive to assist families in need in the Jackson area following the water crisis in the city.

Additional efforts included two food drives: the annual Adopt-A-Basket initiative through Ole Miss Athletics that collects Thanksgiving baskets for families in need in the LOU community; and the Feed the Sip initiative, which helped collect and donate more than 7,000 non-perishable food items to children in Tunica and Quitman counties.