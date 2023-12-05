Ole Miss Football’s Quinshon Judkins Named Second-Team AP All-SEC

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins has been named a second team selection to the Associated Press All-SEC team, as announced by the AP on Monday.

This is a repeat All-SEC appearance for Judkins after scoring a spot on the first team as a freshman in 2022. This year, Judkins followed up his record-breaking freshman campaign with a hard-fought but equally impressive sophomore outing in 2023, during which he entered rare company in the history of both the SEC and college football at large.

The Pike Road, Alabama native finished the regular season with 1,052 yards (87.7 YPG) and 15 touchdowns rushing on 237 total attempts, making him just the eighth rusher in FBS history and second in SEC history alongside Georgia’s Herschel Walker to chart 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns across both their freshman and sophomore seasons. Additionally, Judkins is only the third Rebel to ever break 1,000 yards multiple times (alongside Kayo Dottley and BenJarvus Green-Ellis), and he is the ninth in SEC history to do so consecutively across both a freshman and sophomore season.

Judkins’ 15 rushing touchdowns this season leads the SEC and ranks No. 9 in the FBS, and combined with one receiving touchdown he ranks second in the conference and 11th nationally at 16 total scores. His 87.7 yards per game ranks No. 4 in the SEC, while he leads the conference in missed tackles forced (69) and yards after contact (795) – the latter of which accounts for 75.6 percent of his entire season rushing total.

This year, Judkins has five 100-yard rushing games and four games with multiple rushing touchdowns, and he has been especially productive in SEC season with 11 of his 15 rushing scores and a per-game average of 105.3 yards on the ground.

Nationally, Judkins is the only active FBS rusher with at least 1,500 career yards (2,619) and a per-game career average in the triple digits (104.8).

Judkins dismantled six single-season records as a freshman in 2022, and he is on the hunt for several season and all-time career records at Ole Miss again in 2023. Judkins’ 15 rushing touchdowns puts him one shy of his own record 16 from last season, making him the only rusher in Ole Miss history with multiple seasons of at least 14 rushing scores. On the career lists, Judkins currently ranks second all-time in rushing touchdowns (31), second in 100-yard rushing games (13), second in multi-rushing touchdown games (10), tied for second in all-purpose touchdowns (33), third in rushing attempts (511) and fourth in rushing yards (2,619).

2023 ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-SEC HONORS/TEAMS

Coach of the Year: Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri

Offensive Player of the Year: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year: Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State

Newcomer of the Year: Caleb Downs, S, Alabama

FIRST TEAM – OFFENSE

QB: Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB: Cody Schrader, Missouri; Ray Davis, Kentucky

WR: Malik Nabers, LSU; Luther Burden, Missouri

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

T: Javon Foster, Missouri; JC Latham, Alabama

G: Tate Ratledge, Georgia; Tyler Booker, Alabama

C: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

K: Will Reichard, Alabama

FIRST TEAM – DEFENSE

DE: James Pearce Jr., Tennessee; Darius Robinson, Missouri

DT: Marcus Harris, Auburn; Deone Walker, Kentucky

LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama; Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M; Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

CB: Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri; Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

S: Malaki Starks, Georgia; Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

P: Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt

SECOND TEAM – OFFENSE

QB: Jalen Milroe, Alabama

RB: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss; Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

WR: Xavier Legette, South Carolina; Brian Thomas, LSU

T: Will Campbell, LSU; Gunner Britton, Auburn

G: Joshua Braun, Arkansas; Cam’Ron Johnson, Missouri

C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee

TE: Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn

AP: Barion Brown, Kentucky; Xavier Legette, South Carolina

PK: Harrison Mevis, Missouri

SECOND TEAM – DEFENSE

DE: Princely Umanmielen, Florida; Landon Jackson, Arkansas

DT: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama; Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

LB: Jett Johnson, Mississippi State; Chris Braswell, Alabama; Debo Williams, South Carolina

CB: Terrion Arnold, Alabama; Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

S: Javon Bullard, Georgia; Caleb Downs, Alabama

P: Jeremy Chrawshaw, Florida